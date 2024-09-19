Invalid conversion certificates:17 MBBS seats to now be offered in 2nd counselling round

After 17 MBBS candidates were found to have submitted invalid conversion certificates for the sake of admission, their seats will now be available for other candidates during the second round of counselling, registrations for which will conclude on Thursday. Apart from these 17 seats, 500 more seats will be added for the second round of MBBS counselling. The choice filling for this round will be accepted between September 23 and 26. (For representation)

In all, the admission of eight candidates was cancelled by Directorate of Medical Education and Training while remaining had resigned themselves.

“The minority certificates of these candidates submitted to the nodal counselling centre at the state medical college in Meerut have been cancelled by respective district minority welfare officers under the section 8 (1 to 6) and (1 to 7). Hence, the admission of these candidates to Subharti Medical College in Meerut has been cancelled,” stated a notice issued by the office of the director general of medical education of U.P. Kinjal Singh on Wednesday.

Three of the candidates named in the list achieved ranks of over 11 lakh, two over 9 lakh, two over 8 lakh and one over 6 lakh. These ranks would not secured these candidates an MBBS seat in the state had they not claimed them in the minority category.

The certificates were found invalid during screening. Apart from eight candidates, seven others had submitted their resignation upon the allotted seat. Details of others who had submitted domicile certificate of Delhi and places in Maharashtra have been sent to their native places for verification.

These colleges were given permission a few days before by the Union ministry of health, after the applications were rejected by the National Medical Commission. U.P. now has over 11K MBBS seats for admission.