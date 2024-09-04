Jal Jeevan Mission work: U.P. govt to take strict action erring firms

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to initiate strict action against the erring companies entrusted with various construction works under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Warning has been issued to various companies. (For Representation)

A review meeting was held under principal secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava on Tuesday to review the progress of the repair of the roads after laying of the pipeline under Har Ghar Nal scheme.

The heads of all the companies, which have been tasked with road restoration after laying of water pipelines and regular water supply to households by September 30, attended the meeting.

Srivastava said, “FIR will be registered against the companies that fail to comply with the directives. The owners and officers should visit at least one village where the repair work has been launched and they should send a selfie from the site.”

“The assessment of the performance of the companies will be done on September 17. Those whose performance is found lacking will be removed from the project. Only capable and committed companies will be involved in the projects,” he added.

Termination letter has been issued to NKG company engaged in construction work in Muzaffarnagar district for its lackadaisical attitude. The officers of other companies have been told to step up the pace of road restoration work and submit progress report within three days. Non-compliance would result in their contracts being terminated, he said.

Warning has been issued to various companies, including JMC, Ion Exchange working in Aligarh, L&T in Prayagraj and Lakshmi in western UP, he added.

The State Water Sanitation Mission will contact gram pradhans to enquire about progress in road restoration work. The officers will submit daily report with the department, Srivastava said.