Kanwar Yatra: Govt blaming other parties to hide failures, says Akhilesh Yadav

Raising the Kanwar Yatra issue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP governments at the Centre and the state of not being able to provide facilities to devotees and kanwariyas. Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and others during the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Monday, he said, “Think about the Central government’s budget of the past 11 years and the UP government’s budget of the past nine years. These people are not able to provide facilities to the devotees and kanwariyas. To hide this failure, they are accusing other parties. Who has been booked for rioting the most? The governments of Delhi and UP did not make any arrangements for the kanwariyas.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Yadav lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of proposed privatisation in the power sector.

The government was more focused on privatising the electricity system than improving it, the former chief minister said.

“The electricity system of the state has completely collapsed under the BJP government. This government did not do anything to improve the power situation during its nine-year tenure. The government deliberately allowed the power system to deteriorate so that it can be privatised by accusing employees and officials,” Yadav said in the statement.

“The demand for electricity in the state is continuously increasing. This government did not increase production by even a single unit during its entire tenure. The electricity that the state is getting today is coming from production by power plants set up during the Samajwadi government,” he claimed.