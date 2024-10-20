Karwa Chauth special | Classic red saree with gold zari work, is a timeless choice

The festival of Karwa Chauth is all about traditions but when it comes to getting the perfect look for the special day a lot of contemporary trends are aptly weaved in by the fashion designers. The fashion-conscious Lucknowites are leaving no stone unturned to nail the festive look. Actor Smriti Kalra wearing an Anarkali dress designed by Tanmaya Dwivedi

As the festival is just a day away on Sunday (October 20), we connected with some fashion designers for that magic mantra.

Wear Banarasi!

Pallavi Madhesia Yadav wearing metallic antique brass colour tissue silk saree with contrast maroon zardozdi fusion hand-work blouse and border

For fashion designer Pallavi Madhesia Yadav, it’s sarees and lehengas. She feels this year’s spotlight is on the timeless elegance of Banarasi silk. “A popular look this Karwa Chauth features a metallic gold Banarasi tissue-silk saree with a richly embroidered zardozi border. To elevate the traditional aesthetic, one can opt for a bold red blouse, enhancing the opulence of the look. The contrast of the metallic gold with the vibrant red blouse and border is also a great option,” she says and adds, “For those looking to embrace the full bridal look, pairing the Banarasi saree with a matching dupatta adds an extra layer of grandeur.”

Go for vibrant outfits

Romaa Agarwal sporting forever classic maroon saree with hand zardozi and pearl work

Fashion designer Romaa Agarwal suggests, “For Karwa Chauth, go traditional elegance with vibrant outfits. A classic red or maroon saree with gold zari work is a timeless choice, symbolizing love and devotion. Alternatively, opt for a heavily embellished lehenga in shades of pink and red for a regal look. Anarkalis and salwar-suits with intricate embroideries are perfect for those seeking comfort with style. For my recent showcase, at a fashion week in New Delhi, I chose to play with pastel colours along with sindoori red.”

Anarkali looks

Designer Tanmaya Dwivedi sporting a festive look

NIFT Mumbai alumnus and fashion designer Tanmaya Dwivedi suggests ditching the sarees and sport the Anarkali ensemble. “Saree and lengha are the obvious choice but I suggest young working women to go for Anarkali. Draping saree is an art but for those who wear them rarely it can be a task. Anarkali on other hand is very Indian, traditional, fully covered and yet can be ultra-fashionable. My collection celebrates lover and tradition celebrating the occasion with elegance, refinement, and craftsmanship,” says the creative director at House of Tanmaya.