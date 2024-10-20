Kashi emerging as healthcare hub: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said under the leadership of PM Modi, Varanasi has not only witnessed development in the past 10 years, it has also set new standards in the field of education and health. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He also highlighted the significant healthcare reforms in Kashi over the past decade, asserting its status as an emerging healthcare hub. “Today, the second branch of RJ Shankara Eye Hospital has been inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh. Sankara Eye Foundation is running a prestigious drive to give new life to eye patients in the country,” the CM said.

“As a big hub of health, it will play an important role in fulfilling the needs of the large population of Kashi residents, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” he said. “This campaign, which started in 1977 with the inspiration of Pujya Shankaracharya, is working to bring new light in the lives of people in different areas of the country,” Yogi added.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of RJ Shankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi. Shankaracharya Jagadguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and PM Narendra Modi were also present on the occasion.

The CM congratulated the Shankaracharya and Sankara Eye Foundation for this journey from Kanchipuram to Kashi. “New projects of development and service have been added to the holy land of Baba Vishwanath,” he said.

“Works in the health sector have been done here at a cost of ₹2500 crore. The health facilities constructed here include Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, 430-bedded super specialty hospital, 100-bedded MCH wing at BHU’s Sir Sundar Lal Hospital and 150-bedded super specialty block in ESIC Hospital,” Yogi said.

He said the construction work of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Shiv Prasad Gupta Mandal Hospital’s upgradation, 100-bedded maternity wing in district women hospital Kabirchaura had been completed.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Dr RV Ramani, Murali Krishnamurthy and Rekha Jhunjhunwala were prominent among those present at the event.