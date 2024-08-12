Kolkata doctor rape & murder: Doctors across UP protest, demand better security measures

Resident doctors at medical institutes across Uttar Pradesh staged a protest demanding speedy justice in the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on August 9. Resident doctors of Lucknow’s KGMU stage a protest and demand speedy justice in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College . (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Holding placards, the resident doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) protested outside the vice-chancellor’s office. Those at Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH) tied black badges on their wrists. The doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences too demanded a time-bound probe into the matter.

Dr Ritika Ranjan, the president of the resident doctors’ association at KSSSCIH said, “We demand a CBI probe into the case and the implementation of robust security for staff across medical institutes.”

Doctors also staged protests at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, UP University of Medical Sciences in Saifai and SN Medical College of Agra.

“Over 200 resident doctors protested. The incident has compelled one and all to think about the security of doctors who do not have specified working hours,” said Dr Neeraj K Sharma, the president of the resident doctor’s association at the Jhansi medical college.

“Resident doctors from all medical institutes in Uttar Pradesh were united. Since such crimes can happen at any place, we demand that the government take action for security of doctors across the country,” said Dr Hardeep Jogi, the president of Resident Doctors’ Association Trust, a body of about 4,000 resident doctors in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Jogi, who is also the secretary to Federation of Resident Doctors Association. said, “We shall continue to protest until our demands are paid attention to.”

“Doctors work round-the-clock and there are no fixed timings for us. Hence the risk of security breach needs to be addressed,” said an agitating doctor at KGMU.

Authorities claimed there was no disturbance in the routine medical care for patients. “Work is going on in all sections, including at OPD and emergency wards. Teaching in classes is also going on,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, the KGMU spokesperson.