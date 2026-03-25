KYC drive helping identify genuine LPG users in UP

Amid global uncertainties in the energy market due to the West Asia conflict, oil marketing companies have stepped up efforts to streamline LPG distribution by identifying genuine domestic consumers in Uttar Pradesh. Officials say the move aims to ensure that active and genuine users face no supply disruption, especially when efficient fuel management has become critical. (For Representation)

The ongoing know your customer (KYC) verification process is now playing a crucial role even as over 1.10 lakh LPG connections in Lucknow and around 20 lakh consumers in the state have been temporarily deactivated due to prolonged inactivity.

There are around 4.87 crore domestic LPG consumers in the state and officials of gas companies have started checking why consumers are booking LPG cylinders again after nine months or a year. Officials say there could be several reasons as they might have taken PNG connection or changed address etc but it is essential for oil companies to know if the domestic LPG is reaching the genuine consumers.

Officials say the move aims to ensure that active and genuine users face no supply disruption, especially when efficient fuel management has become critical. Consumers, who had not booked LPG cylinders for over nine months are being flagged, and their accounts are being reactivated only after fresh KYC verification.

The impact is visible at gas agencies across Lucknow where a surge in footfall is being reported. A significant number of those visiting agencies are consumers whose accounts have been deactivated and now require KYC updates.

Kishore Chaturvedi, a resident of Alambagh, recently faced this situation after booking the LPG cylinder. “I was unable to book a cylinder and later found out that my connection had been deactivated. Now I’ve been asked to complete KYC again because the connection was on the name of my father who recently passed away,” he said.

Sources indicate that each LPG agency in the city has around 1,200 to 1,500 such inactive accounts. While this has led to temporary inconvenience, agency officials maintain that the verification exercise is helping filter out irregular or dormant connections.

Sanjay Bhandari, executive director and state head of the Indian Oil Corporation, said: “This is a policy decision taken by oil companies to ensure that subsidies and supplies reach the right consumers. KYC is essential to confirm genuine usage. Once completed, accounts are being reactivated without delay.”

Jagdish Raj, president, All India LPG Distributors’ Federation, UP Chapter, said: “The development has also highlighted some gaps in systems and communication with consumers.”

Despite the confusion, authorities believe the exercise will ultimately strengthen the LPG distribution system by prioritising active households and preventing misuse—making KYC a key tool in ensuring fair and efficient access to cooking fuel.

Jyoti Gautam, ADM, civil supplies, said: “KYC is an important process and it must be implemented across the state to check that LPG is reaching genuine consumers.”