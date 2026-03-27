Ayodhya, The 'Surya Tilak' illuminated Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple here on Friday on the occasion of Ram Navami, which was marked by religious fervour and drew lakhs of devotees to the holy town. Lakhs gather in Ayodhya for Ram Navami; 'Surya Tilak' of Ram Lalla's idol performed

The festival, marking the birth of Lord Ram, falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

While most parts of the country celebrated the festival on Thursday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple observed it on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh government declared a two-day holiday on Thursday and Friday on account of Ram Navami.

At around noon, during the auspicious 'Abhijit Muhurat', the Surya Tilak ritual was carried out, with precisely channelled sun rays illuminating the deity's forehead for about nine minutes through a specially aligned system of lenses, a temple trust member said.

Fourteen priests conducted the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum in accordance with Vedic traditions. Following the ceremony, the temple doors were briefly closed and 'bhog' comprising 56 dishes was offered to the deity.

Officials said this was the second Surya Tilak ceremony since the consecration of the idol.

A specially designed mechanism featuring around 20 ashtadhatu pipes along with four lenses and four mirrors was used to direct sunlight onto the deity's forehead from a height of nearly 65 feet.

Ram temple trust member Anil Mishra told PTI that the Surya Tilak ceremony remained the central attraction, with sun rays illuminating the idol's forehead at noon.

He said big screens were installed across the city to broadcast the rituals and associated ceremonies for devotees.

Earlier in the day, the deity was adorned in yellow garments, and the morning 'aarti' was performed at around 5.30 am.

Authorities estimated that around 10 lakh devotees visited the temple on the occasion, with heavy footfall reported across the complex and adjoining routes, including Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path.

The festival was celebrated peacefully under stringent security arrangements, officials said.

Senior police officers said the city was divided into multiple security zones and sectors, with personnel from paramilitary forces, Pradeshik Armed Constabulary and civil police deployed at key locations, they said.

Water police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Fund teams kept vigil along the Saryu River.

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