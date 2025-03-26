Law and order deteriorating in U.P.: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh was deteriorating as incidents of crime against girls and women had surfaced in various districts of the state. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The BJP government has done nothing during its entire tenure except dividing the society and spreading hatred. Following the policy of lies, loot and dishonesty, the BJP government has pushed the state into the darkness of inflation, unemployment and anarchy. The BJP government wants to hide corruption, ruined law and order and failures through misuse of government funds and false propaganda,” he alleged in a statement.

“Injustice and atrocities are at their peak in the entire state. From the top of the power to the police station, tehsil, officers and employees are involved in corruption. No matter how big claims the BJP government makes through false advertisements, everyone knows the ground reality very well. The law-and-order situation is continuously deteriorating,” the SP chief further alleged.

He further alleged that there are no facilities for medicine, treatment and investigation in hospitals in the state. “In the name of medical college, incomplete buildings are seen falling into ruins. Organised corruption is going on in the name of investment,” Yadav alleged.