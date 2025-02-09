Menu Explore
Law not just about justice, it’s about transformation: ex-CJI DY Chandrachud

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 09:50 AM IST

“Laws evolve with time. Overruling past judgments isn’t about correcting mistakes—it’s about ensuring the law remains relevant to the society it serves,” he said

LUCKNOW: Former Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on Saturday emphasised on the role of law in shaping lives. He was speaking at the Leadership Session on the second day of Manfest-Varchasva, IIM Lucknow’s flagship annual festival.

Former Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud. (File Photo)
Former Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud. (File Photo)

“The greatest fulfilment in life is being in service to others. The law is not just about justice—it’s about transformation,” he said.

In his address on leadership, justice, and societal transformation, he shared insightful perspectives on the evolving nature of laws.

“Laws evolve with time. Overruling past judgments isn’t about correcting mistakes—it’s about ensuring the law remains relevant to the society it serves,” he said.

Drawing attention to key issues of gender equality and LGBTQ rights, Justice Chandrachud remarked, “In my courtroom, gender inequality was never tolerated; justice must reflect dignity for all.” He expressed hope for an equitable future.

Meanwhile, the festival also hosted Quirosis, a quiz competition, Toastmania, a highly debating session and the Vridhi - Pranyas Foundation Case Competition.

The Model United Nations (MUN) session was another highlight of the day. Over 250 young delegates engaged in debates, addressing critical global challenges and fostering international cooperation.

The day culminated with an evening of entertainment, featuring the Comedy Night by Kumar Varun. There was also a DJ Night as the curtain came down on the second day.

