Learning AI and ML at 53: Age no barrier for lifelong learners at IIIT-L

A group of teachers aged 50 and above from across the nation is proving that age is no barrier to learning at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow (IIIT-L). Participants with diverse technical backgrounds are embracing the challenge of mastering Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), demonstrating that the desire to learn transcends age and experience.

“The AICTE QIP PG Program on AI and ML has become a testament to the fact that age is no limitation in the pursuit of knowledge,” said Arun Mohan Sherry, director of IIIT-L, highlighting the impact of such programs on transforming education.

Among the participants is Prof. Ramesh Chandra Kashyap, 53, a faculty member from Kolkata with a background in Electronics and Communication. With a B.Tech from IIT Roorkee and a PhD from California State University, Prof. Kashyap sees this program as an opportunity to reinvent himself. Despite his extensive experience, he is eager to explore AI and ML to enrich his research and expand his expertise.

Similarly, Prof. BD Jadav, 46, from Pune, with expertise in Electronics and Telecommunication, acknowledges the growing importance of AI and ML. Describing the program as a “game changer,” he shared that it has enhanced his understanding of Python and AI/ML applications. For him, age is just a number, and the true challenge lies in keeping up with emerging trends and technologies.

The program also includes participants from non-traditional fields, such as Dr. K. Shiv Kumar, 39, from Rajamundry, Andhra Pradesh, with a background in Chemical Engineering. Initially feeling like an outsider, Dr. Kumar has now embraced the challenge of integrating AI/ML into his field, demonstrating how interdisciplinary approaches are increasingly relevant.

Alka Verma from Moradabad and Vibha from Gwalior, both in their mid-40s with Electronics and Communication backgrounds, have also joined the program. Despite long academic careers, they have shown remarkable enthusiasm for learning a completely new field, proving that the drive to grow remains strong at any stage of life.

Running from July to December 2024, this program is part of AICTE’s initiative to upskill non-CS/IT faculty across India, empowering them to explore and master AI and ML, regardless of their prior experience or age.