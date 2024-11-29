Lko’s Awadh Crossing underpass project delayed; diversions raise hackles

The much awaited underpass project to ease traffic around the city’s Awadh Crossing will be delayed further as the traffic department is yet to come up with plans for traffic diversions. The diversion at Awadh Crossing in Alambagh, Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

Ashok Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said that the traffic department is preparing a plan, however, encroachments on the road are posing a big challenge.

“During the inspection, it was found that on the section of the road coming from Hardoi Road towards Awadh Crossing, there are multiple encroachments of shops, which have to be removed as they have narrowed the width of the road. The traffic department asked the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to remove the encroachments after which a detailed diversion plan can be made,” the ADCP added.

“The work of the first phase will take at least six months for which traffic has to be stopped for around that period of time,” he said.

To ease traffic congestion at Awadh Crossing, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC) plans to construct an 887.36-meter-long underpass connecting Hardoi Road and VIP Road. This project aims to streamline traffic flow, reduce persistent jams in Lucknow.

The ₹121.09-crore project will address long-standing bottlenecks at this busy intersection, which connects major routes like Hardoi Road, VIP Road, Kanpur Road, and the Lucknow airport.

UPSBC general manager KK Srivastava said that the underpass will feature a 350-meter-long box section and a 537.36-meter ramp with a carriageway width of 2 x 6.50 meters, allowing uninterrupted movement in both directions. This is expected to significantly reduce delays at Awadh Crossing.

“The traffic at Awadh Crossing is especially challenging due to the high volume from Para, the Lko-Agra Expressway, Hardoi, Malihabad, and Sitapur,” Srivastava explained. “The underpass will provide a direct route to the airport, Kanpur Road, and VIP Road, greatly improving traffic flow.”

Current barricading irks commuters

Commuters in Lucknow are facing various issues after new traffic diversions at the Awadh Crossing implemented by the traffic police. Those travelling from Jail Road towards Alambagh or the expressway are now being redirected near Piccadilly Hotel due to barricades placed at the crossing.

“Currently to ease the traffic, the traffic police is managing the traffic by installing barriers and opening a U-turn route for commuters,” said the ADCP.

Interestingly, the same plan is to be implemented at the IT College crossing. The plan will come into effect on November 30 (Saturday).

On Friday, many two-wheeler riders were seen taking the wrong side of the road to bypass the diversion, raising safety concerns.

The diversion has drawn mixed reactions from commuters. While some appreciate the effort to manage traffic, others are frustrated by the extended travel times and lack of enforcement against rule violators.

Several commuters have criticised the new traffic diversions at the Awadh Crossing, highlighting the challenges they now face.

Mudit, a daily commuter, said the diversion has significantly increased his travel time. “It already takes a long time to reach Awadh Crossing from Jail Road. After this diversion, I have to take a longer route, return to the crossing, and then wait at the traffic light again. This has made my commute more time-consuming and problematic,” he said.

Shwetank, another commuter, pointed out the issues caused by the placement of barricades.

“The area near the barricades is already crowded with e-rickshaws and autos picking up and dropping off passengers. This creates additional traffic jams on the diverted route,” he stated. He urged the authorities to rethink their strategy, adding, “This plan creates bigger problems. People still have to return to the same junction and then wait another 10 minutes to cross it.”

“The traffic situation was chaotic earlier, but the diversions have slightly reduced the load. We are also planning additional measures to further ease traffic flow,” said sub-inspector Ravindra Pratap Singh posted at the Awadh Crossing.