LPG cylinder blast in Lucknow's two-storey house kills man, injures five

Published on Oct 04, 2022

A major portion of the house in Bargadhi locality was reduced to rubble in a few seconds, triggering panic in the semi-urban area, said officials

Eyewitnesses said the explosion also triggered a fire, after which locals rushed to the spot and informed the police on emergency number 112. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW An LPG cylinder blast in a two-storey house in Lucknow’s Bakshi ka Talab (BKT) area killed one person and injured 5 others on Monday night. A major portion of the house in Bargadhi locality was reduced to rubble in a few seconds, triggering panic in the semi-urban area, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Zubair, 30. The injured – Salman, 25, Saif, 17, Umar (aged around 8 months), Shabnam, 35, and Zakira, 50 – were rushed to the Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital in BKT.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion also triggered a fire, after which locals rushed to the spot and informed the police on emergency number 112.

“A two-storey house in Bargadhi locality collapsed after an LPG cylinder blast. One person died and five were injured in the mishap,” stated Naveena Shukla, circle officer, BKT.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life in the incident.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
