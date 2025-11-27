For the first time this winter, the city’s night temperatures fell to 10 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather, however, may get a bit warmer. Lucknow clocks season’s first 10°C night

Compared to last year, the drop to 10 degrees this time came 11 days before. In 2024 and 2023, the temperature dropped below 10 degrees for the first time on December 7 and 11, respectively. Wednesday’s lowest was 1.4 degrees below normal.

Kanpur city, meanwhile, recorded the lowest temperature at 7.2 degrees, followed by Barabanki (7.5), Aligarh (7.6), Muzaffarnagar (7.9) and Meerut (8.1 degrees Celsius).

On Thursday, the state capital may experience mist in the morning and hazy skies later. Mercury may hover between 26 and 10 degrees. The weather across Uttar Pradesh may stay dry with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, the gradual drop in temperatures is expected to increase after November 27 across the state. “Due to the absence of a weather system in the state and the influence of cold and dry westerly/northwesterly winds, the temperature in the state will stop falling from November 27. A gradual increase of approximately 2°C over the next three days is expected, with light to moderate fog expected in some areas during the morning (dawn),” the IMD said.