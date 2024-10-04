Lucknow man shoots self on road after video call to friends

In a plot right out of a tinsel town project, a man video-called two friends, asked them to take care of their families, said goodbye, and then shot himself in the face. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The incident took place on Friday afternoon near Indira Dam in the BBD police station area.

The police said that the 28-year-old man, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, shot himself in the face and died instantly.

“A country-made firearm and a bike have been recovered from near the body,” said BBD police station SHO Ajay Narayan Singh.

The young man reportedly placed a video call to two friends saying goodbye to the world and advised them to take care of their families, before turning the gun on himself.

Police began the search after his friends notified his family and the control centre. When the police arrived, they took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the prima facie investigation so far has revealed that the man was of a spiritual nature. He used to run a garment shop and was the only child of his parents.

The deceased’s father who works in a private company in Rampur said, “his marriage had been fixed and was to take place after four months. He had opened a garment shop in Sarojini Nagar about a year ago.”