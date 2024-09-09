Lucknow medico thrashed by seniors, case registered

A group of seniors allegedly thrashed a second year medical student in Thakurganj police station area on Sunday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The incident happened with a student of Era University and he filed a complaint with the university administration alleging ragging.

A complaint was given by the victim and the police have started an investigation.

The 24-year-old victim is a native of Raunahi in Ayodhya.

In his complaint, he stated that on September 8, between 2.30 and 3.30 am, he was present in his room in the boys hostel, when two batchmates started fighting over some issue. “When I heard the noise, I went to their room to free both of them and get them to end the fight. Immediately, my seniors ( he gave names of all the accused) entered my room, beat me and kicked me in my stomach, due to which I got injured. I became unconscious for a while,” he alleged.

He said he immediately informed the hostel warden and the security guard present there and alleged that these people did not help him at all.

The student was apprehensive about his safety and demanded quick action against the accused and security cover. He said that the accused threatened to spoil his career.

SHO, Thakurganj, Shrikant, said that the police had registered a case and a medical examination has also been done.

Dr Anu Chandra, registrar of the university said, “The complaint by MBBS second year student has been taken up seriously. A high-level probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Swift action will be taken once the committee submits its report”.