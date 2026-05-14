Lucknow to hold week-long mega power camps from May 15-22

Power consumers across Lucknow will soon be able to access doorstep-style electricity services as the power department has announced a week-long mega consumer grievance and service campaign from May 15 to May 22. The initiative is aimed at providing immediate solutions to common electricity-related issues while easing the workload at divisional offices. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The camps will be held daily from 10 am to 5 pm at various substations and division offices under the Amausi, Lucknow Central, Jankipuram and Gomti Nagar zones. The initiative is aimed at providing immediate solutions to common electricity-related issues while easing the workload at divisional offices.

Under the special drive, residents will be able to apply for new electricity connections, rectify faulty power bills, request increase or reduction in electricity load, transfer ownership of power connections and replace defective meters. Officials said several complaints would be resolved on the spot at the camp venues themselves. The drive will cover both urban and rural areas falling under the four zones.

Madhyanchal Vidyut Nigam managing director Riya Kejriwal has directed chief engineers to maintain daily records of complaints received and resolved during the campaign. MVVNL officials have been instructed to ensure that consumers do not face unnecessary delays and that pending grievances are resolved quickly.

In the Amausi zone, camps will be organised at the Ashiyana Substation, Nadarganj Division Office and Dubagga Substation on May 15. On May 16, camps will shift to Mohanlalganj Division Office, Mansarovar Substation and Malihabad Old Substation.

Similar camps will continue on May 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 at Alambagh Chandernagar, Singarnagar Alambagh and other listed substations. Chief engineer Ram Kumar said the objective is to provide quick service access to consumers in outer and densely populated areas.

Under the Lucknow Central zone, camps will be organised at Hussainganj on May 15, Talkatora on May 16, Residency on May 18, Nibu Park on May 19, Raj Bhavan on May 20, Rajajipuram Old on May 21 and Aishbagh Substation on May 22. Chief engineer Ravi Kumar Agrawal said the camps will function under the supervision of SDO-level officers.

In the Jankipuram zone, residents can visit camps at Faizullaganj on May 15, GPRA Jankipuram on May 16, New Campus Jankipuram on May 18, Ahibaranpur on May 19, Sadhamau BKT on May 20, GSI near Ram Ram Bank Chauraha on May 21 and again at GPRA Jankipuram on May 22. Chief engineer VP Singh said special attention will be given to resolving billing and meter-related complaints.

Similarly, under the Gomti Nagar zone, camps will be conducted at Chinhat Shivpuri and Sector 25 Indira Nagar on May 15, HAL and Sector 4 Gomti Nagar Extension on May 16, Laulai and Kalyanpur on May 18, Kamta and Sugamau on May 19, Amrai Gaon and Sector 1 Gomti Nagar Extension on May 20, Vishwas Khand and Sarvodaya Nagar on May 21 and again at Chinhat Shivpuri and Sector 25 Indira Nagar on May 22. Chief engineer Sushil Garg said officials have been asked to ensure quick disposal of complaints during the campaign.

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration has advised residents to carry all necessary documents while visiting the camps. Consumers seeking bill corrections should bring the latest paid electricity bill receipt and related complaint papers. Those requesting meter replacement should carry the sealing certificate and meter reading video or photographs.

Applicants seeking new electricity connections have been asked to first register through the Jhatpat portal and bring property documents, Aadhaar card and passport-size photographs to the camp for verification.

Officials believe the mega camps will help resolve a large number of pending complaints and strengthen consumer services ahead of the peak summer season, when electricity demand and related issues typically increase sharply across the city.