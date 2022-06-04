Lucknow univ’s Karmyogi Scheme second phase: 50 students selected for internship

Of the 245 students who had applied, 50 have been selected for in-house paid internship programme under the second phase of Lucknow University’s “Karmyogi Scheme”. The result was announced on Friday.

The university has started the internship programme for the holistic development of students under the to earn while learn initiative that provides financial support to the students during their studies. Under it, they can earn by doing part time work on the university campus itself.

Dean, students’ welfare, LU, prof Poonam Tandon said the scheme was floated last year and students selected in the first phase were already getting its benefits. They had been given work experience certificates along with ₹15,000 for 50 days’ work @ ₹150 per hour with a limit of 2 hours per day of work.

In a programme organised on this occasion, vice chancellor of LU prof Alok Kumar Rai congratulated the selected students. He said that the “Karmyogi scheme” will help in bringing out the best of the young minds.

“The scheme will benefit these students not only in honing their soft and professional skills but will also boost their morale towards financial independence,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. A committee was formed by the VC to examine the applications received. He had especially appointed a student representative to the committee to ensure transparency.

The committee examined all the 245 applications received and the result was now uploaded on the university’s website, said the dean, students’ welfare. Additional dean, students’ welfare, Alka Mishra and prof Amritanshu Shukla gave orientation to all the selected students and informed them about their respective departments for work and asked the students to start working in the designated office at the earliest.