Lucknow univ’s Karmyogi Scheme second phase: 50 students selected for internship
Of the 245 students who had applied, 50 have been selected for in-house paid internship programme under the second phase of Lucknow University’s “Karmyogi Scheme”. The result was announced on Friday.
The university has started the internship programme for the holistic development of students under the to earn while learn initiative that provides financial support to the students during their studies. Under it, they can earn by doing part time work on the university campus itself.
Dean, students’ welfare, LU, prof Poonam Tandon said the scheme was floated last year and students selected in the first phase were already getting its benefits. They had been given work experience certificates along with ₹15,000 for 50 days’ work @ ₹150 per hour with a limit of 2 hours per day of work.
In a programme organised on this occasion, vice chancellor of LU prof Alok Kumar Rai congratulated the selected students. He said that the “Karmyogi scheme” will help in bringing out the best of the young minds.
“The scheme will benefit these students not only in honing their soft and professional skills but will also boost their morale towards financial independence,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. A committee was formed by the VC to examine the applications received. He had especially appointed a student representative to the committee to ensure transparency.
The committee examined all the 245 applications received and the result was now uploaded on the university’s website, said the dean, students’ welfare. Additional dean, students’ welfare, Alka Mishra and prof Amritanshu Shukla gave orientation to all the selected students and informed them about their respective departments for work and asked the students to start working in the designated office at the earliest.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics