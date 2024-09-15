Lucknow University honours faculty and research scholars for academic excellence

The faculty members and research scholars who made outstanding contributions to academics during the 2022-23 session were felicitated with various awards under the Building Opportunity for Original and Sustainable Thinking (BOOST) scheme, on Saturday. Felicitation ceremony underway. (HT )

The scheme was launched four years ago to promote research work in the university. Vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai, pro-vice chancellor Prof Manuka Khanna along with dean research prof MM Verma, dean academics prof Geetanjali Mishra and director IQAC prof Sangeeta Sahu were present on the occasion.

Rai highlighted the need for faculty members and students to identify gaps in current research practices and pursue corrective actions. “There is a need to uplift the research particularly in social sciences. The award ceremony helps in promoting a positive competition in the university,” said Rai.

He also said the event is meant to celebrate collective achievements of the university and reinforce its commitment to provide excellence in both product and process, with a clear focus on sustainability.

The awards given to the faculty members who have been honoured on state, national or international levels for their literary and academic excellence were awarded to prof Pawan Agrawal and prof Shruti from department of Hindi and Modern Indian Languages and Akanksha Sharma from Zoology department.

Eleven faculty members were felicitated with Protsahan award and seed money for their research. Two of them were awarded in Category I in which university will provide 60% of the overhead amount sanctioned under the current project to principal investigators for creating necessary infrastructure or procuring items for a pilot study while others were feted in Category II for conceptualising new projects to be applied for funding from government or non-government agencies. In this, faculty members needing minor funds for preliminary experiments or surveys could get up to ₹20,000.

A total of 43 faculty members and 38 research scholars were awarded the Uddeepan Award to celebrate their research excellence.

Prof Roli Misra, who was among those felicitated during the ceremony said that the award ceremony provides motivation to work harder on the research work.

Prof Shruti, who was feted with Acclaim award said that getting the ceremony helps in promoting faculty and research scholars to give their best in every possible way.