Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 16, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 16, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 16, 2025, is 27.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.99 °C and 30.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.

Lucknow weather update on February 16, 2025
Lucknow weather update on February 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.41 °C and 30.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 275.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 17, 202527.96Sky is clear
February 18, 202528.73Sky is clear
February 19, 202529.33Scattered clouds
February 20, 202530.52Sky is clear
February 21, 202531.23Sky is clear
February 22, 202531.96Sky is clear
February 23, 202529.78Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.25 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.63 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.25 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad29.41 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.47 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.76 °C Few clouds


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

