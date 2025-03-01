Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 1, 2025, is 29.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:07 PM. Lucknow weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.21 °C and 33.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 220.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 2, 2025 29.94 Broken clouds March 3, 2025 32.14 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 31.74 Sky is clear March 5, 2025 33.22 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 27.97 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 28.91 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 30.98 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.57 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.61 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.46 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



