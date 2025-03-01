Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 01, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on March 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on March 1, 2025, is 29.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.99 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Lucknow weather update on March 01, 2025
Lucknow weather update on March 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.21 °C and 33.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 220.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 2, 202529.94Broken clouds
March 3, 202532.14Sky is clear
March 4, 202531.74Sky is clear
March 5, 202533.22Sky is clear
March 6, 202527.97Sky is clear
March 7, 202528.91Sky is clear
March 8, 202530.98Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.57 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.14 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru27.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad30.61 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.99 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi22.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On