Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 29.59 °C Few clouds October 18, 2024 30.11 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 32.03 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 31.41 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 31.85 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 32.52 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 32.02 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 16, 2024, is 28.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.96 °C and 32.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 171.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024

