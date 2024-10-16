Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 16, 2024, is 28.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.96 °C and 32.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 171.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 17, 2024
|29.59 °C
|Few clouds
|October 18, 2024
|30.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 19, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|31.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|32.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|32.02 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
