Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 21, 2024 30.73 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 30.82 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 31.32 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 30.66 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 32.62 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 30.92 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 30.77 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.46 °C Light rain Chennai 29.35 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 32.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 20, 2024, is 28.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 33.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.11 °C and 33.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 169.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024

