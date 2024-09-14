Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.84 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024
Sep 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 14, 2024, is 30.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.84 °C and 32.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 33.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.84 °C and 32.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 68.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 15, 2024
|32.99 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|30.24 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|31.72 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|32.38 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 20, 2024
|33.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|33.53 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
