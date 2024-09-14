Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.84 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 32.99 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 30.24 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 31.47 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 31.72 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 32.38 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 33.64 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 33.53 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 14, 2024, is 30.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.84 °C and 32.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.68 °C and 33.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 24.84 °C and 32.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 68.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.