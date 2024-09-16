Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.15 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024
Sep 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 16, 2024, is 32.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.15 °C and 32.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.16 °C and 27.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.15 °C and 32.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 145.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.16 °C and 27.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 90%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.15 °C and 32.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 145.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 17, 2024
|24.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 19, 2024
|30.16 °C
|Few clouds
|September 20, 2024
|31.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|32.89 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 22, 2024
|34.61 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 23, 2024
|35.3 °C
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy