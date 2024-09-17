Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.11 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 28.62 °C Moderate rain September 19, 2024 30.41 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 31.52 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 34.07 °C Broken clouds September 22, 2024 35.15 °C Scattered clouds September 23, 2024 35.74 °C Broken clouds September 24, 2024 34.98 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 17, 2024, is 26.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 112.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

