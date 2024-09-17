Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.11 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024
Sep 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 17, 2024, is 26.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 18, 2024
|28.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 19, 2024
|30.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 20, 2024
|31.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|34.07 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 22, 2024
|35.15 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 23, 2024
|35.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 24, 2024
|34.98 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy