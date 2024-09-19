Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.33 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 20, 2024 31.37 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 32.77 °C Overcast clouds September 22, 2024 34.77 °C Overcast clouds September 23, 2024 35.11 °C Few clouds September 24, 2024 35.85 °C Broken clouds September 25, 2024 34.56 °C Light rain September 26, 2024 35.03 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 19, 2024, is 30.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.33 °C and 33.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 33.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between 25.33 °C and 33.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 128.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

