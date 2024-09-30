Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.71 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on September 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 30, 2024, is 27.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.71 °C and 32.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.63 °C and 34.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 1, 2024 32.17 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 32.95 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 34.05 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 34.1 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 33.72 °C Sky is clear
October 6, 2024 33.57 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 33.02 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on September 30, 2024
Lucknow weather update on September 30, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
