Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.82 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 5, 2024 35.92 °C Heavy intensity rain September 6, 2024 30.82 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 32.9 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 32.17 °C Moderate rain September 9, 2024 34.04 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 35.82 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 30.61 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on September 4, 2024, is 35.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.82 °C and 35.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 35.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 28.82 °C and 35.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 100.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky September 5, 2024 35.92 °C Heavy intensity rain September 6, 2024 30.82 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 32.9 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 32.17 °C Moderate rain September 9, 2024 34.04 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 35.82 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 30.61 °C Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

