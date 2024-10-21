Maha Kumbh 2025: Security forces mobilised as devotees prepare for gathering

The state government is rolling out extensive safety measures to ensure robust security for devotees and visitors at Maha Kumbh 2025, which begins on January 14, 2025, said senior government officials in a press note shared by state media cell on Sunday. Maha Kumbh Mela senior superintendent of police (SSP), Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized the significance of Maha Kumbh as the world’s largest gathering of faith, attracting 40 crore devotees and special guests. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The press note stated that the security plan includes deploying snipers, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, commando squads of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), bomb detection and disposal squads, and trained sniffer dogs to encure foolproof security for the mega event.

A senior government official stated that devotees from across the world will converge in Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, which begins with the Makar Sankranti festival in January. He said that devotees, numerous dignitaries and diplomats are also expected to attend the mega event following which chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the implementation of comprehensive security measures to ensure safety across water, land, and air throughout the event.

“Given this situation, the security infrastructure is being fortified, with special forces stationed throughout Prayagraj, the fairgrounds, key sites, temples, and the Sangam. Diplomats from various countries will participate, prompting the implementation of anti-drone systems and bulletproof outposts at entry and exit points, parking areas, major temples, and other strategic locations,” he said, adding, “Two NSG commando contingents and 26 Anti-Sabotage (AS) inspection teams will be deployed to thoroughly secure the city.”

The SSP confirmed that four ATS commandos, three STF teams, and six bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) units will be present within the fairgrounds. He also announced the deployment of 20 snipers, three sniffer dogs, and four swan teams to ensure the safety of special guests. Additionally, 30 spotters will be stationed throughout the city to monitor any suspicious or antisocial activities closely. A team of nine commando squads will be assigned to oversee every area meticulously, he stated.

He added, “During the fair, devotees will immerse themselves in the Sangam, where two contingents from the Uttarakhand PAC will be stationed. This contingent is trained in underwater operations and has significant expertise, making them ideal for deployment near the Sangam. The team will comprise one DSP, four inspectors, 20 sub-inspectors, 35 head constables, and 65 constables.”