Maiden Prayagraj municipal bond oversubscribed 4.4 times

The maiden municipal bond issued by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has been oversubscribed 4.4 times as it received bids worth ₹221 crore against the offer size of ₹50 crore, a senior official in the state government said and credited the success to the organisation of the Mahakumbh in the state earlier this year. (For representation)

The bond was issued on the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Electronic Bidding Platform and achieved a cut-off coupon rate of 8.07%—the lowest ever for a municipal bond in Uttar Pradesh. The funds raised will be directed towards the construction of a ₹76.54 crore super-specialty hospital in Naini under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with the bond covering ₹50 crore of the project cost,

Principal secretary of the urban development department Amrit Abhijat said: “The overwhelming investors’ faith in the Prayagraj municipal bond is due to the effectiveness of our urban reforms and financial discipline. Mahakumbh-2025 demonstrated our ability to deliver world-class infrastructure and services, and this success is now translating into capital market trust.”

The hospital, to come up in Naini, is expected to cater to over 1.5 million residents of Prayagraj and nearby regions and generate employment for 600–700 families. “This facility draws on the globally acclaimed health infrastructure model of Mahakumbh 2025 and will further strengthen the city’s capacity to manage large-scale events and health emergencies,” Abhijat added.

So far in this fiscal year, urban local bodies in the state have collectively generated ₹5,550 crore in revenue, a sign of improving fiscal autonomy.

The hospital project will generate ₹11–12 crore annually in revenue for the Municipal Corporation, ensuring a sustainable financial model while serving essential healthcare needs.