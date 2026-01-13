Man murders stepmother, stepbrother in UP’s Mirzapur

A man allegedly murdered his stepmother and stepbrother in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Tuesday morning over a property-related dispute, police said. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Mishra said the accused has been arrested. (Representative file photo)

The incident came to light when the accused was carrying both bodies on a tractor-trolley and one of them fell off the trolley on the way to a canal near his village.

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Rahul Gupta, a building materials businessman staying in Patehra market.

The deceased were identified as Usha Gupta (62), and Ayush Gupta (30).

After committing the murders, the accused planned to dispose of the bodies after loading them on a tractor-trailer. However, Ayush’s body fell off the trailer at the Madhihan intersection. The accused then threw Usha Devi’s body into the Patehara-Madhihan branch canal.

On the way back, the accused was trying to cover his stepbrother’s body with a sheet at the intersection when two passersby in the market noticed him. After being called upon, he panicked and fled toward his house.

Police apprehended the accused and recovered the tractor-trailer and the weapon.

According to police, the accused confessed to throwing his stepmother’s body into the canal. The police team recovered the body from the canal.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Mishra said the accused has been arrested. He said both bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post mortem.