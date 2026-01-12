Man shoots wife dead on police stn campus days after she ‘left with lover’

LUCKNOW A 36-year-old man allegedly shot his wife dead at the Pali police station premises in Hardoi on Monday morning while she was in cops’ custody, just days after he lodged an FIR, accusing her of eloping with her lover and taking away jewellery and ₹35,000 cash with her. The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar, was overpowered and arrested from the spot, said officials. The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar, was overpowered and arrested from the spot, said officials. (Pic for representation)

Preliminary findings suggested that the accused managed to enter the premises with a weapon unchecked, highlighting major security failures. Police detained the woman on Sunday, and on Monday morning, the process of presenting her before court and other legal formalities were underway, they said.

The woman, Soni, 32, had left her maternal home on January 7 along with her alleged lover, Surjit, a resident of Shahjahanpur after 17 years of marriage with Anoop Kumar. Following her disappearance, her husband lodged a complaint at the police station on January 8. After days of search, the police traced the woman on Sunday and brought her to Pali police station for legal formalities, according to police.

Around 10:45am on Monday, Soni stepped out after having food at the police mess. At that moment, Anoop Kumar arrived at the police station. Officials said while relatives, including the woman’s maternal uncle, were present nearby and talking for compromise, Kumar suddenly pulled out an illicit country-made pistol and shot at Soni.

The bullet struck her right shoulder and pierced through her chest, causing her to collapse in a pool of blood. The injured woman was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The accused was arrested and booked for murder under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 103 (1) and Arms Act for possession of illegal firearms.

The incident triggered outrage as it occurred on a police station premises where the woman was supposed to be under protection.

SP (Hardoi) AK Meena termed the incident a serious lapse and ordered strict action. He confirmed that the investigating officer, Vikrant Chowdhary, and woman constable, Sanjana Rajput, had been suspended for negligence. The probe into the incident was handed over to the ASP (west) MP Singh.

The brutal killing once again brought the issue of violence against women and hate crimes into sharp focus.