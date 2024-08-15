Man who co-planned train robbery in 1987 nabbed

One of the men accused of planning a train robbery at Lucknow’s Utraitia railway station in 1987 was arrested on Wednesday 34 years after he absconded, police said. He was caught at Alambagh bus station when he was returning from Agra after meeting one of his sons there. Mishra had been absconding since 1990 after he got bail in the case. In 2003, a reward of ₹ 1,000 was declared for his arrest.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) here, Krishna Kumar Mishra, 65, who originally hails from Deoria, fled to West Bengal and had been living in Rajarhat near Kolkata for the last 33 years. While he was already married when he was jailed in Lucknow, he married again in West Bengal and had children with his second wife.

During interrogation, Mishra reportedly told police that he had come to Lucknow with a friend to find a lawyer who could help him in ending the cases pending against him.

During his arrest decades ago, a pistol and cartridges were recovered from him and an FIR under IPC sections 399 (planning robbery), 420 (cheating) and section 3/25 of the Arms Act was registered against him and other accused.

“A team was constituted for Mishra’s arrest. We had found out that he was coming to Lucknow with one of his associates. Taking immediate cognisance of this information, the team arrested Mishra at Alambagh bus stand,” said GRP’s Charbagh station in-charge Sanjay Kharwar.