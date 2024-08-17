Manjha Jamthara land not for commercial use: Ayodhya admin

Land in Ayodhya’s Manjha Jamthara, which is near the Ram Mandir, is not for commercial use, the Ayodhya district administration has clarified. The clarification came in the wake of some controversies emerged surrounding the land. The Ayodhya Dham railway station is all set for expansion as the Union government has issued a notification to acquire land for the project. This will be the first mega project of the Modi 3.0 government for Ayodhya. (File)

The land has been earmarked as open land and for parks in the Ayodhya Mahayojana-2031.

“In Manjha Jamthara, all commercial activities are prohibited. No shopping mall, township, hotel or any other commercial activity can be carried out in the area,” said Gaurav Dayal, Ayodhya divisional commissioner.

“According to Ayodhya Mahayojna-2031, for Manjha Jamthara maps for park, playground, sports centre, picnic spot and caravan park can be passed,” added Dayal.

Manjha Jamthara is around two-three kilometres from the Bandha Road (behind the temple). However, it is around six to seven km away from the Ram Mandir if one takes the main road to commute.

The entire area is an open land, most of which is Nazul land. There is no construction activity in the area at present barring a sewerage treatment plant project.

According to senior officials in the state government, the land in the Manjha Jamthara area is in high demand due to its proximity to Ram Mandir.

“This clarification was needed to dispel rumours related with commercial projects in Manjha Jamthara,” said a senior official.

“After losing the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party, the state government does not want more land controversies in Ayodhya,” said a BJP leader.

In Manjha Jamthara, the Yogi Adityanath government has proposed a museum for Indian temple architecture.

Ayodhya officials gave a presentation of the project to PM Narendra Modi in September 2023.

The Ayodhya administration has allotted 55 acres of Nazul land in Manjha Jamthara to the state tourism department for the project.

“At present, the land use is being changed for the project,” said Satyendra Singh, secretary, Ayodhya Development Authority.

The museum will feature replicas of famous Hindu temples from across the country with primary focus on their architecture.

It will also have different galleries showcasing designs and construction of various temples.

In an indication of this circumspect approach, the Ayodhya administration has directed railway officials to address all issues of land owners, carry out another survey of five affected villages and spare houses, if possible, before acquiring any land for expansion of the Ayodhya Dham railway station.

