Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines.
Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.
To develop the health infrastructure in the state, the government is working to achieve the target of establishing a government medical college with state-of-the-art facilities in each district, he said.
Along with increasing the number of seats in medical colleges, the state government has planned to recruit 6,000 doctors and 10,000 paramedical staff in various healthcare facilities across the state. The number of ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art life-support facilities will also be increased.
The state government has also decided to set up dialysis centres in all the districts, expand the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and to make UP a TB-free state by 2025, he said.
Delhi: CBI arrests senior Tihar officer for inmate’s murder in prison
New Delhi: A deputy superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the jail last year, prison officers aware of the development said on Tuesday. Narendra Meena, who was posted in jail number 3, was named in an FIR in the case that was registered at the Hari Nagar police station.
15 more involved in Jahangirpuri clashes identified
At least 15 more people involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 have been identified by the Delhi Police but they are evading arrest, senior police officers privy to the investigation by the crime branch team said on Tuesday. They said non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against the alleged absconding accused and efforts are on to apprehend them at the earliest.
Delhi plans survey to find reasons for low Covid booster shot turnout
Taking note of the low turnout for Covid-19 booster shots in the national capital, senior officials from Delhi health department said they will conduct a detailed survey to explore the reasons for the depleted numbers at vaccination centres for the third dose and undertake necessary remedial steps. Delhi government data shows that the city has administered a total of 907,000 booster doses since the government started the drive in January this year.
Jail birds to sing spiritual tracks at state-level contest
“I teach around 20 inmates for two hours every day. Some of them are already talented musicians. We have shortlisted some abhangs,” said Khandalkar. The aim is to bring a change in the prisoners' lives, enlighten them, and inspire them to become better versions of themselves. “A sense of self-realisation can be seen among the inmates. They are trying to be happy,” said Khandalkar.
IMD pushes heatwave alert in Delhi to Friday
New Delhi: Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal cooled temperatures in the capital with moist easterly and south-easterly winds, and delayed a heatwave across northern India that was expected from Tuesday. A heatwave is now likely on Friday, when the maximum temperature could rise to around 42C at Safdarjung and over 44C in some parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. Delhi saw a low of 28C, three notches above normal.
