Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines.

Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.

To develop the health infrastructure in the state, the government is working to achieve the target of establishing a government medical college with state-of-the-art facilities in each district, he said.

Along with increasing the number of seats in medical colleges, the state government has planned to recruit 6,000 doctors and 10,000 paramedical staff in various healthcare facilities across the state. The number of ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art life-support facilities will also be increased.

The state government has also decided to set up dialysis centres in all the districts, expand the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and to make UP a TB-free state by 2025, he said.