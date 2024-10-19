‘Misbehaviour’ with public servant: SP’s Ghosi MP booked on govt doctor’s complaint

Sarayalkhansi police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MP from Ghosi Rajiv Rai for his alleged indecent behaviour with a government doctor during a surprise inspection of the Mau district hospital on Wednesday, police said. n his complaint, Dr Saurabh Tripathi alleged that the Ghosi MP (in pic) came to his chamber with 10 to 15 people and made ‘indecent remarks’ against him, calling him ‘mentally ill’. (Sourced)

The case was registered under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 132 (using criminal force against a public servant), and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of the district hospital’s ENT department’s Dr Saurabh Tripathi on Friday, said a senior police officer.

In his complaint, Dr Tripathi alleged that the Ghosi MP came to his chamber with 10 to 15 people and made ‘indecent remarks’ against him, calling him ‘mentally ill’. An attempt was also made to break the equipment kept in the OPD, Dr Tripathi alleged.

“My self-respect has been hurt a lot by the behaviour of the MP and the people who came with him. The MP has also obstructed government work by coming to the OPD,” he further alleged.

“I did not make any indecent remarks against the MP,” Dr Tripathi claimed. Confirming the incident, Mau SP Elamaran G said the matter was being investigated.

A surprise inspection of the Mau district hospital was carried out by the Ghosi MP on Wednesday. During the inspection, three doctors were allegedly found absent from their chambers.

At the same time, the MP who reached the chamber of ENT specialist Dr Saurabh Tripathi in the OPD had an argument with the doctor, a video of which later went viral on social media.