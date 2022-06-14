MMMUT Gorakhpur awarded A grade by NAAC
Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur has been awarded A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has become the first state university to get this rank. There are 34 state universities in Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to extend congratulations to the university fraternity and the people of the state for this achievement. He said, “I’m confident that this will inspire other universities of the state to set new standard of quality education in the same way.”
Secretary planning, Alok Kumar also congratulated vice-chancellor, MMMUT, Gorakhpur, JP Pandey. His tweet reads, “Big congratulations to VC, faculties, staff and students of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology. MMMUT becomes first govt university, getting grade A accreditation from NAAC.”
Expressing happiness, vice-chancellor, MMMUT, Gorakhpur, JP Pandey said, “University got 3.1 CGPA for setting up a quality academic excellence in the last few years. We have gone through a difficult phase in last two years due to Covid. The university students and staff continued with their excellent work that helped the university to get Grade A from NAAC.”
He said, “This will give a huge impetus to the university teachers and students to continue with their hard work and engage in quality research and innovative work to continue in the development of the state and help Uttar Pradesh achieve one trillion dollar economy.”
To mention, Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel has been asking the vice-chancellors of the state universities to get accreditation from NAAC.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics