Mosques across UP defer Friday namaz timings on Holi

On the account of Holi falling on Friday, mosques across the state have announced to defer the timings of Friday namaz by an hour or so to maintain peace and brotherhood. An appeal to this effect was issued earlier by the chairperson of Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. (File)

The ‘imaam’ of Moradabad, Syed Masoom Ali Azad released a video on Monday informing people about the change in timings for Friday prayers at Jama Masjid on March 14. The namaz timings were revised to 2:30 pm from the usual 1 pm. The imaam also appealed to Muslims to act with patience and caution and offer Friday prayers in the mosques of their localities.

In Sambhal, too, after a meeting of the peace committee with the administration, it was decided that Holi celebrations will conclude by 2:30pm after which Friday prayers would be offered at mosques.

In Bareilly, the chief of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi appealed to imaams of all mosques to hold Friday prayers around 2:30 pm.

In Aligarh, a similar advisory regarding the Friday prayers was issued by Shahar Mufti Khalid Hameed. The Muslim community was also appealed not to leave the house without reason on the day of Holi.

Noted Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, in a video appeal on Monday, said, “As per consultations with the senior clerics, it has been decided that in areas where there is mixed population and where Holi will be played Friday namaz will be deferred by an hour or so. However, in areas where Holi will not be played, Friday namaz will be offered as per the pre-decided timings.”

Earlier, the chairperson of Islamic Centre of India had issued an appeal requesting to defer the timings of Friday prayers. “As the holy month of Ramzan is underway, every Muslim wants to observe the fasts peacefully. This year, Holi coincides with Friday prayers, so we have appealed to mosques to extend the prayer timings beyond the usual 12:30 to 1:00 pm slot. This will help ensure a smooth observance of both occasions,” Mualana Khalid Rasheed had said.

He also added that at major mosques such as Jama Masjid and Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow, where Juma namaz is usually held at 12:45 pm, the timings for the March 14 prayers will be revised to 2:00 pm.