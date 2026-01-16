Mounting plaints: Consumers fume over LESA’s ‘faceless’ vertical system

LUCKNOW LESA’s ‘faceless’ vertical system, implemented on November 15 last year with the objective of improving efficiency, transparency and accountability in electricity distribution/management, has so far failed to yield the desired results on the ground. Consumers continue to face delays in new power connections, billing processes and are still required to move between offices for even basic services, defeating the very purpose of the reform. According to the operational manual, the time limit for installing a new electricity connection remains three days. Yet, despite this unchanged timeline, consumers report that connections are often not provided within the stipulated period. (Pic for representation)

Sample this: For citizens like Priyanka Sharma, the promise of a streamlined, technology-driven electricity system has turned into a prolonged ordeal. A resident of Narpat Khera in Para, she applied for a new residential power connection on December 14, completing the required formalities. Weeks later, when the connection failed to materialise, repeated visits to officials yielded a startling response: the application could not be traced under the new vertical system. Sharma was advised to apply afresh.

On the other hand, M Hasan, a resident of Kishore Vihar Colony, Campbell Road, is struggling with routine billing. “No meter reader has been coming for a long time, so I was submitting self meter readings. Now, the self-reading facility has also been withdrawn. I don’t know how my bill will be generated this month.” Hasan has appealed to the authorities to at least send a meter reader to avoid arbitrary billing.

Billing issues have also left Siddharth Shukla, a resident of Vrindavan Colony, Rae Bareli Road, anxious. He says the last electricity bill he received was on October 20, 2025. “Since then, there has been no bill. I can’t even log in to the UPPCL online portal,” he said, adding that despite having an account number, there is no clarity on dues or payments. “There is simply no one accountable to resolve the issue.”

These individual experiences reflect a broader pattern of consumer distress following the implementation of the vertical system.

Under this system, consumers were meant to be spared the need to approach multiple departments for routine electricity-related services such as new connections, bill corrections, meter replacements and complaint redressal. Instead, all these services were to be delivered under one roof, with clearly defined responsibility and dedicated officers for each category of work. However, consumers continue to face delays.

In Sharda Nagar Extension under the Bijnor KES-1 substation, Rakam Kishore applied for a new electricity connection two months ago. Even after depositing ₹23,993 (application number 596321), he is still without power. “No one can tell me who is handling my case,” he said, blaming the unclear vertical structure for the delay.

A similar story emerged from Aminabad’s Hata Fakir area, where Hina Bano said her power connection was disconnected following her husband’s death. Despite applying for a new connection months ago and repeatedly contacting the helpline, she has received no response. “I have gone everywhere, but no one pays heed,” she said.

Authorities agree there are more than 150 cases of new connections pending with the system. Under the vertical system, all complaints are routed through the 1912 helpline, after which issues related to new connections and billing are supposed to be resolved by designated officials. However, consumers allege that complaints are registered, but rarely acted upon.

Several localities, including Nadarganj, Chowk, Aminabad, Saadatganj, Gomti Nagar Extension, Chinhat, Madiaon and Alambagh, have reported prolonged delays in new electricity connections.

However, residents across multiple localities allege that the new arrangement has made grievance redressal more difficult. With no clear point of contact, consumers say they are left navigating helplines, portals and offices without answers. Non-issuance of electricity bills for months, delays in releasing new connections and confusion over meter readings are among the most common complaints.

Consumers also raised concerns that while the vertical system may appear efficient on paper, it has widened the communication gap between the utility and the public. “Technology should support consumers, not alienate them,” said a local activist. “What we are seeing is the removal of human accountability from essential public services.”

As complaints continue to mount, residents are urging LESA and power authorities to review implementation of the vertical system.

MVVNL director (commercial) Yogesh Kumar acknowledged some complaints being received, but attributed the same to the transitional phase. “Every new thing comes with teething problems. As the new system stabilises, consumers will get better services, largely faceless.”

LESA chief engineer (zone 2) Ravi Agarwal said: “More than 120 complaints are sorted out per day...the effort is to make the system transparent.”