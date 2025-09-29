Muzaffarnagar: Gangster with ₹1L bounty gunned down in encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down a dreaded gangster carrying a ₹1 lakh bounty following an encounter in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday evening, senior officials confirmed. The slain accused was later identified as Naeem Qureshi, a dreaded gangster with 32 cases registered against him. (For representation)

The accused, identified as Naeem Qureshi, was among 250 criminals eliminated in different police encounters across the state since the formation of the BJP government in March 2017, officials said.

According to Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anant Prasad, the encounter took place when a police team was carrying out a checking drive near Kutubpur Jhal canal under Mirapur police station limits at around 5pm.

“When the police personnel tried to stop two men riding a motorcycle, they opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, one of the accused was hit by a bullet. He was rushed to the nearby Jansath community health centre (CHC), where he was pronounced dead during treatment,” the SSP said while narrating the sequence of events.

The slain accused was later identified as Naeem Qureshi, a dreaded gangster with 32 cases registered against him at different police stations in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut districts as well as in Uttarakhand and Delhi, Prasad added.

The SSP pointed out that Qureshi had gained notoriety for his involvement in crimes like loot, murder and attempt to murder following which the reward for his capture was announced. He was wanted in a loot case registered under Mirapur police station recently.

Senior officials said the police recovered two pistols and cartridges from Qureshi. They added that a head constable, Kaluram Yadav, also suffered injuries in the exchange of fire. Other police personnel involved in the encounter were inspector in-charge (Mirapur police station) Bablu Singh Verma, sub-inspectors Omendra Singh and Mohit Tewatiya, head constables Kalu Ram Yadav, Jitendra Yadav and Amit Kumar, and constables Sachin Kumar, Rohit Bidhudi and Sachin Kumar.