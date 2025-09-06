Nation’s progress, existence rest on elimination of wrongdoers: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that a nation’s existence and progress rest on two pillars—the protection of its citizens and the elimination of wrongdoers. He warned that internal disorder leads a nation toward decline, stressing that prosperity is possible only in an atmosphere of safety. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Gorakhpur on Friday. (HT Photo)

The CM was addressing a gathering at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur while chairing a symposium on “National Security Challenges before India.” The event was organised to mark the 56th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and the 11th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Citing Chanakya, the chief minister noted that a state that is externally secure but internally weak eventually falls into anarchy, citing Pakistan as an example of such collapse. Highlighting the role of soldiers, he said, “Citizens sleep peacefully because our soldiers endure extreme hardships, even at minus 50 degrees, to guard the nation. It is a matter of pride that India has one of the world’s finest armies.”

He underlined that since Vedic times, India has regarded the earth as mother, and no son can tolerate disrespect toward her. Quoting the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita, he emphasised that protecting citizens and destroying evil forces are indispensable for national security.

Paying tribute to the late Mahants of the Gorakhnath temple, Yogi said their lives were devoted to the service of the nation, rising above sectarian boundaries.

Janata Darshan: CM orders time-bound grievance redressal

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan on Friday morning at the Gorakhnath temple for the second consecutive day, where he listened to citizens’ problems.

The CM directed officials present to handle each complaint with sensitivity and ensure time-bound and transparent resolutions. Nearly 200 people, including a large number of women, placed their grievances before him.

He ordered strict legal action after thorough investigation in matters related to land encroachment, particularly in cases where victims were repeatedly harassed, and instructed that accountability be fixed.

Several citizens sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses. The CM instructed officials to expedite hospital estimate procedures and forward them to the government so that expenses could be covered through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

He also directed officers to ensure that every eligible citizen receives an Ayushman Card.