Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
NER adopts PQRS for replacing old tracks, maintenance

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 29, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Lucknow division of NER has launched the PQRS system for quick railway track replacement, enhancing efficiency and quality in maintenance.

Now maintaining the railway tracks and replacing them would be much easier as Lucknow division of the Northeastern Railway (NER) has introduced a modern semi-mechanized system automatic machine called PQRS (Plasser Quick Relaying System) to replace them.

PQRS (Plasser Quick Relaying System) introduced by NER. (Pic for representation)
PQRS (Plasser Quick Relaying System) introduced by NER. (Pic for representation)

“It is being used on all the rail sections to replace old tracks with new ones in less time and using special equipment, old rail panels including sleepers are removed and new panels are installed in their place,” stated a press note from NER. It further explained that the system consists of two automated portal cranes used for track replacement. During the work the cranes are lowered onto the track which lifts the old track and installs the new panels already collected.

“A tamping machine is also installed behind the portal crane which lifts and tampers the new track. This process renews the track quickly ensuring quality so that trains can run smoothly,” said NER DRM Gaurav Agarwal and added that it was implemented by the Engineering Department of the Division. He added that in the month of April, 3.4 km of track renewal work has been done between Maskanwan and Lakh patnagar stations.

