‘Nervous BJP’ attacking own people: Akhilesh on Modi remark

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Adani-Ambani remark, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP had become so ‘nervous’ that its leaders had started attacking their own people. SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

On BSP chief Mayawati removing her nephew from the post of party’s national coordinator, he said, “While one party is attacking its own people, the other is expelling its own. There is a nexus between these two parties.”

Addressing an election rally in Bahraich, Akhilesh said, “In the elections, you will have to be careful and take decisions very wisely because the people of BJP nowadays are frightened and so nervous that they have started attacking their own people.”

On Wednesday, PM Modi accused the Congress of having a “deal” with “Ambani and Adani” and asked if the party had received “tempo loads of black money” from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop “abusing” them.