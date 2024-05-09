 ‘Nervous BJP’ attacking own people: Akhilesh on Modi remark - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Nervous BJP’ attacking own people: Akhilesh on Modi remark

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 09, 2024 10:50 PM IST

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes PM Modi over Adani-Ambani remark, says BJP leaders attacking own people out of nervousness.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Adani-Ambani remark, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the BJP had become so ‘nervous’ that its leaders had started attacking their own people.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

On BSP chief Mayawati removing her nephew from the post of party’s national coordinator, he said, “While one party is attacking its own people, the other is expelling its own. There is a nexus between these two parties.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing an election rally in Bahraich, Akhilesh said, “In the elections, you will have to be careful and take decisions very wisely because the people of BJP nowadays are frightened and so nervous that they have started attacking their own people.”

On Wednesday, PM Modi accused the Congress of having a “deal” with “Ambani and Adani” and asked if the party had received “tempo loads of black money” from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop “abusing” them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Nervous BJP’ attacking own people: Akhilesh on Modi remark

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On