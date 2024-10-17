No AES, JE death in UP so far this year: Jal Jeevan Mission data

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh recorded zero Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) deaths this year while there was a sharp decline in AES cases from 1,472 in 2018 to 116 in 2024 and JE cases from 174 to just five during the same period, data released by the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) revealed on Thursday. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation and prioritising health in affected regions, the Yogi government accelerated efforts to deliver tap water to households in districts heavily impacted by diseases like JE and AES, significantly improving access to clean water. (Pic for representation)

In 2018, the death toll due to these diseases was 149 (137 AES-related and 12 JE-related). But in the last two years, only one death each was reported in Bahraich and Kushinagar while AES cases dropped by 99%.

The survey was conducted in Gorakhpur, Basti, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar districts in east Uttar Pradesh that was hit hardest by the two diseases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was actively combating the diseases that led to the death of around 50,000 children in east UP between 2005 and 2017, during his tenure as an MP from Gorakhpur. However, his efforts gained further momentum after he became chief minister in 2017.

The turning point in the fight against AES/ JE came with the launch and expansion of the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019. This initiative aimed to provide tap water to every household, a critical factor in curbing water-borne infections and enhancing overall health.

The ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme was swiftly implemented to provide clean drinking water. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation and prioritising health in affected regions, the Yogi government accelerated efforts to deliver tap water to households in districts heavily impacted by diseases like JE and AES, significantly improving access to clean water.

According to Jal Jeevan Mission reports, 85-92% of households in the affected districts now had tap water connections. This achievement was credited with reducing water-borne infections and boosting public health resilience. The initiative not only ensured hydration but also fortified the immune system, crucial in combating mosquito-borne diseases like JE.

The first case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Uttar Pradesh was reported in 1978. Over the next two decades, more than 30% of those affected succumbed to the disease, with children in the eastern districts of the state being the hardest hit. JE is caused by the bite of Culex mosquitoes, and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), commonly known as brain fever, became a persistent threat for the children.

The year 2005 witnessed surge in the JE and AES cases with over 6,000 children falling victim and more than 1,400 deaths. Gorakhpur, the epicentre of the outbreak, was under scanner Despite concerted efforts and health schemes, the situation remained dire, with fatalities surpassing 50,000 by 2017.

Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the government implemented a comprehensive plan to combat these diseases by ensuring cleanliness, providing clean water, and accelerating vaccination efforts through the health department.

Additional chief secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava said: “Availability of clean water across the eastern UP has reduced cases of deadly AES, including JE. We will soon achieve our goal of providing tap water to 100% households. Clean water is the primary requirement for a healthy life. We are committed to achieving this goal.”

In Gorakhpur district, 92.13% of households now had access to tap water, Maharajganj 87.83%, Basti 86.53%, Siddharth Nagar 85.06%, Kushinagar 90.73%, Sant Kabir Nagar 89.20%, Balarampur 93% and in Bahraich, 92.66% rural households had access to tap water.