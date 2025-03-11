No justice for poor and weak in UP, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the poor and weaker sections of the society were facing injustice under the BJP government in the state. The former chief minister also stated that due to lack of justice, farmers were forced to commit suicide, while poor people were setting themselves on fire. (File)

In a statement issued on Monday, the SP chief said, “The poor and weaker sections of the society are facing injustice in the BJP government. From police to bullies and goons, everyone is torturing the poor. In Lucknow, police beat up an e-rickshaw driver due to which he fainted. Similarly, in Chitrakoot, a rickshaw taken on loan was confiscated by a corrupt officer and a bribe of ₹50,000 was demanded from the owner-driver. The news of the rickshaw driver committing suicide after not being able to meet the demand is heart-wrenching.”

“Under the BJP government, the news of suicide by the poor comes every day from somewhere in the state. Due to lack of justice, farmers are forced to commit suicide, while poor people are setting themselves on fire. In Uttar Pradesh, such incidents often come to light in front of the Vidhan Sabha and near the chief minister’s residence. What can be a bigger proof of the inhuman rule of the BJP than suicide? Why is there no action taken by the government against these atrocities and against the criminals?” asked Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj further stated, “No one is getting justice in the BJP government. Farmers, youth, businessmen and the poor—all are troubled and harassed by the government and its supporters. Justice cannot be found even in police stations. Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the case of deaths in custody,” he added.