No land scam in Ayodhya, Deepotsav disturbs only SP chief, Pakistan: Yogi Adityanath

Breaking his silence on the issue, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted there was no land scam in Ayodhya and hit back at the Samajwadi Party, which had made the allegation recently. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme in Ayodhya district’s Milkipur assembly constituency. (PTI PHOTO)

“When the temples of Ayodhya are illuminated during Deepotsav, only the SP chief and Pakistan are disturbed,” said Adityanath in his counter-attack. The chief minister was on his fourth visit to Milkipur assembly constituency of Ayodhya district in two months. Milkipur is among the 10 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls will be held later this year.

“They understand that each lamp lit in Ayodhya not only brightens the city, the state, and the country but also holds the power to destroy Pakistan, a nation that has become a cancer for humanity. Pakistan, as India’s enemy, is naturally troubled, but so is the Samajwadi Party due to its anti-Hindu mindset,” said the chief minister.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 83 projects worth over ₹1,000 crore.

“There has been no land scam here; rather, ₹1,700 crore in compensation was distributed to farmers (for their lands). Those making these allegations are defending the wrongdoings of their associates. Every rightful victim has been compensated,” he said, addressing the gathering at the event.

Adityanath, who has taken command of the BJP’s poll preparations in Milkipur (Ayodhya) and Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar) assembly constituencies, also distributed cheques, keys, certificates, and sewing machines to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Highlighting the progress in Milkipur, he announced plans for a mini stadium and the foundation of 30 new routes, along with a ₹9 crore investment for a rural stadium in Revna.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier accused the BJP and government officials of involvement in a major land scam in Ayodhya, saying it was part of a broader pattern of corruption facilitated by those in power. Yadav had made the allegations at a press conference in Lucknow last Thursday (September 12).

Hitting back at the SP, Adityanath accused the party of being complicit in cow smuggling, deforestation and land grabbing.

“Today, we have eradicated land encroachments. Since 2017, our anti-land mafia task force has reclaimed 64,000 hectares of land from SP-affiliated mafia and goons, including in Bhadarsa,” he said.

Highlighting the transformation in Ayodhya, the chief minister said: “In Ayodhya, where they once shed the blood of Ram devotees, over three crore pilgrims have visited Lord Ram Lalla.”

“In the last seven-and-a-half years, Ayodhya has received development projects worth ₹30,000 crore. This far exceeds the progress seen in the 60 years of Congress rule and the four terms of the SP leadership,” he said.

“Our government has even rehabilitated 6,461 shops, offering exemptions for compensation, and allowing the construction of shops on the rear side of plots,” he added.

“The SP is understandably troubled by Deepotsav, as they once admired the disputed structure that was demolished by Ram devotees. Ironically, those whose hands are stained with the blood of Ram devotees now comment on Ayodhya,” he said.

He stated that the Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, Airport Path, and the four-lane roads connecting Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Amethi, Raebareli, and other routes to Ayodhya have significantly improved connectivity.

He also said, “Lord Shri Ram arrived in Ayodhya thousands of years ago by the Pushpak Viman, but it never crossed the minds of the SP or Congress to build an airport here. Now, with an international airport spanning 821 acres, the Ram-hating SP is visibly upset. Soon, Ayodhya will be globally connected. The brilliance of Lord Ram’s dynasty will light up the city, something the SP, accustomed to darkness, will struggle to accept.”

He also spoke about the extensive development work carried out in Ayodhya and Milkipur and the benefit to Milkipur and Ayodhya residents through various central and state schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, smartphones, or scholarships schemes.

The Milkipur assembly seat was won by the SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the sitting MLA Awadhesh Prasad, a Dalit leader, went on to the clinch the prestigious Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general elections, defeating two-time BJP MP Lallu Singh. After his win, Awadhesh Prasad vacated the Milkipur assembly seat.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, who is in charge of Ayodhya, sports and youth welfare minister Girish Chandra Yadav, minister of state Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.