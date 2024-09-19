No takers for heritage monument adoption scheme in ASI’s Lucknow circle

No one has come forward to adopt any of the nearly 200 heritage monuments in 22 Uttar Pradesh districts under the Archaeological Survey of India’s Lucknow circle since the launch of the ‘Adopt your heritage site’ scheme by the Ministry of Tourism in 2017. ASI monument Vilayati Bagh near Dilkusha Garden in Lucknow. (SOURCED IMAGE)

The scheme has been revamped once since its launch. Nevertheless, 197 monuments in the Lucknow circle are awaiting adoption and many of the centuries-old structures continue to be in a bad shape.

“Lucknow Circle has 197 centrally protected monuments (CPM) situated in 22 districts. Some of these structures include Bara Imambara, Asafi Masjid, Maqbara Shahnajaf and Chhota Imambara,” said Aftab Hussain, superintending officer, ASI, Lucknow circle. “We have sent proposals for 20 such centrally protected monuments from the Lucknow circle a few months back as we’re asked to refer names (for adoption). A letter has been sent in this regard suggesting the names, however, the decision will be taken from the ASI head office,” said Aftab Hussain.

DETAILS OF THE SCHEME

According to Press Information Bureau (PIB) website, “Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme” launched in the year 2023 is a revamped version of the earlier scheme launched in 2017 “A Heritage Scheme” by the ASI. It clearly defines the amenities sought for different monuments as per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR), 1958.

“The program was launched to involve various private-public stakeholders in the maintenance, development, and operation of heritage sites, thus ensuring their sustainable upkeep while also enhancing the visitor experience. Under the program, corporate entities, stakeholder will assume responsibility for selected monuments and to enhance the amenities as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives,” read the details of the programmes.

The term of the appointment was decided to be five years initially, which may be further extended up to five years.

THE SCOTLAND EXAMPLE

Emulating a practice in the Scotland Archaeological Department, the ASI launched the ‘adopt-a-monument’ concept to keep culture and heritage intact and to strengthen the bond between the present and the past.

The Scottish archaeology department is said to be the first to moot the concept and to run the adopt-a-monument programme in 1991, in response to heritage enthusiasts and societies that wanted to contribute towards the preservation of heritage in Scotland. The Scottish move changed the face of the heritage sites in the UK’s northernmost country, which is now best known for its preserved heritage.

The “Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchaan” project aimed to encourage firms, NGOs, and stakeholders to become “Monument Mitras” and take up the development and upgradation of basic and advanced tourist amenities.