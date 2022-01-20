Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Not afraid of trolls, will continue to raise public issues via Bhojpuri songs’
lucknow news

‘Not afraid of trolls, will continue to raise public issues via Bhojpuri songs’

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?”
Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?”
Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?”
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore, who recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?)” in an apparent response to BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s song “UP Mein Sab Ba” (UP has everything) that chief minister Yogi Adityanath released in Gorakhpur on January 15, has said she is not afraid of trolls and will continue to raise “issues of the common man and the poor” on social media platforms through Bhojpuri songs.

“Any government has a complete set-up for publicising its schemes or development works. However, the common man and poor people don’t have such things. I want to raise their issues through Bhojpuri songs ,” said Rathore in Varanasi on Thursday.

She claims that her song “UP Mein Ka Ba?” underscores many issues like unemployment and mowing down of four farmers by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. A total of eight people had lost their lives in the Lakhimpur incident.

Rathore, a science graduate from Kanpur University, calls herself a “Jan Kavi” (people’s poet). She loves the Bhojpuri language and says she is inspired by noted Bhojpuri poets, including Bhikhari Thakur and Mahendra Misir.

She first hogged the limelight during the Bihar assembly election when she sang “Bihar Me Ka Ba”, raising various issues of the neighbouring state. Her video had become popular on social media platforms then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out