‘Not afraid of trolls, will continue to raise public issues via Bhojpuri songs’

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore, who recently came out with the number “UP Mein Ka Ba? (What is there in UP?)” in an apparent response to BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s song “UP Mein Sab Ba” (UP has everything) that chief minister Yogi Adityanath released in Gorakhpur on January 15, has said she is not afraid of trolls and will continue to raise “issues of the common man and the poor” on social media platforms through Bhojpuri songs.

“Any government has a complete set-up for publicising its schemes or development works. However, the common man and poor people don’t have such things. I want to raise their issues through Bhojpuri songs ,” said Rathore in Varanasi on Thursday.

She claims that her song “UP Mein Ka Ba?” underscores many issues like unemployment and mowing down of four farmers by a vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021. A total of eight people had lost their lives in the Lakhimpur incident.

Rathore, a science graduate from Kanpur University, calls herself a “Jan Kavi” (people’s poet). She loves the Bhojpuri language and says she is inspired by noted Bhojpuri poets, including Bhikhari Thakur and Mahendra Misir.

She first hogged the limelight during the Bihar assembly election when she sang “Bihar Me Ka Ba”, raising various issues of the neighbouring state. Her video had become popular on social media platforms then.