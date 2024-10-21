Not allowed to meet PM, peeved Kashi Congmen hand over memorandum to admn

VARANASI Congressmen here alleged on Sunday that they were not allowed to meet Varanasi MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in the city, to apprise him of five important issues of Kashi. In protest against it the Congressmen staged a Dharna. Congmen giving memorandum to (ACP) Kotwali/ACP Dashashwamedh, Pragya Pathak. (HT)

Congress city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey said the party delegation sought permission from the local administration to meet PM Modi to apprise him of five issues. But the administration forcefully and unethically stopped the partymen at Congress Party office in Maidagin. The Congressmen opposed this action and later placed a garland a garland on the statue of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi at Maidagin intersection .

A memorandum addressed to PM Modi, carrying the issues which they wanted to tell him about, was handed over to assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Kotwali/ACP Dashashwamedh, Pragya Pathak.

Chaubey criticised the fact that the party delegation was not allowed to meet the Kashi MP. He demanded that UP minister Dinesh Partap Singh should be dismissed for indecent comment Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

“The name of Sigra Stadium, the heritage of Kashi, is after late Sampurnanand. Changing it is against the dignity of Kashi. Therefore, the stadium should be named after Sampurnanand only,” he demanded.

The prasad of Shri Kashi Vishwanath should be made by women’s self help group and not by Amul, demanded the Congressmen.